MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A joint operation conducted between the Marion and Florence County Sheriff’s Offices, SLED, and the Marion Police Department led to two arrests, deputies said on Wednesday.

News13 reported on the joint operation when it happened, but the details of the operation were not disclosed until today.

As a result of the operation, just under 12 pounds of marijuana were seized as well as 461 grams of THC wax, 18 grams of psilocybin mushrooms, 2 handguns and a 2013 Cadillac ATS.

Sabrina Pittman Williams, 52, of Marion was arrested and charged with possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance near a school, park or playground with the intent to distribute, trafficking marijuana of 10 pounds or more, but less than 100 pounds, and criminal conspiracy.

Williams was released from the Marion County Detention Center on a $20,000 surety bond.

Austin Brice Williams, 20, of Marion was arrested Wednesday and charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, criminal conspiracy , manufacturing/possession of a schedule I, II, III controlled substance or flunitrazepam or analogue with intent to distribute, trafficking marijuana of 10 pounds or more, but less than 100 pounds, and possession of a schedule I or II controlled substance near a school, park or playground with intent to distribute.

Williams is currently held at the Marion County Detention Center on a $35,000 surety bond.

Deputies said the investigation is still ongoing.