MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A joint operation involving the Marion and Florence County Sheriff’s Offices, SLED and the Marion Police Department led to the seizure of illegal narcotics, Marion County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Tammy Erwin told News13.

The operation was done at a residence on Dozier Street in the city limits of Marion, Erwin said.

Erwin said the operation is ongoing, and no other information was immediately available.

