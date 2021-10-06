Judge sentences Marion man to 7.5 years for sex trafficking

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A judge Wednesday sentenced a Marion man to 7.5 months in prison for sex trafficking, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Enrique Tyreek Williams pleaded guilty June 23 to transporting a victim across state lines for the purpose of prostitution, according to the news release. He was also ordered to pay the victim $5,600 in restitution.

Williams offered to have an 18-year-old homeless woman live with him and revealed his plan to have her prostitute for him after she was away from friends and family with no money, job, or phone, according to the release.

Williams prostituted the victim in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia in the fall of 2018, according to the release. There were about eight trips to Wilmington, North Carolina. The victim also reported about 20 acts of violence by Williams.

In October 2018, Williams recorded an incident on his phone where he dragged her out of a house by her hair and attacked her, the release says.

Williams was caught in an undercover sting operation, according to the release.