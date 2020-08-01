JUST IN: one wounded in shooting outside Marion hospital

MARION, SC (WBTW) — One person was shot in a parking lot outside MUSC-Marion on Saturday morning, according to Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace.
The victim has been transported to an area hospital, according to Wallace.
Police are currently investigating the incident.
Count on News13 for updates.
