JUST IN: one wounded in shooting outside Marion hospital

Pee Dee Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MARION, SC (WBTW) — One person was shot in a parking lot outside MUSC-Marion on Saturday morning, according to Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace.

The victim has been transported to an area hospital, according to Wallace.

Police are currently investigating the incident.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending stories