Juvenile arrested in connection with September Timmonsville shooting

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A juvenile was arrested Thursday in connection with a September shooting in Timmonsville, according to Police Chief Billy Brown.
Brown said the shooting happened Sept. 5 on West Market Street in Timmonsville. The juvenile was arrested on an attempted murder charge.
The juvenile was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.
