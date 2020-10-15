Juvenile arrested in connection with September Timmonsville shooting

Pee Dee Crime

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A juvenile was arrested Thursday in connection with a September shooting in Timmonsville, according to Police Chief Billy Brown.

Brown said the shooting happened Sept. 5 on West Market Street in Timmonsville. The juvenile was arrested on an attempted murder charge.

The juvenile was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice in Columbia.

