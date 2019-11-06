Juvenile arrested in shooting of Pee Dee pizza delivery driver

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A juvenile has been arrested in the July shooting of a Pee Dee pizza delivery driver, according to Lt. Mark Blair, with the Hartsville Police Department.

Tyquan Edwards was previously arrested in the case in October and charged with attempted murder and armed robbery.

Tyquan Edwards (courtesy: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

In July, a pizza delivery driver was shot in Hartsville, while at the Palmetto Apartments on Washington Street. Edwards was denied bond, according to online booking information.

Some people living at the apartment complex told News13 at the time that they feared for their safety.

Warrants and a police report obtained by News13 suggest the victim was shot in his upper thigh. The man survived.

