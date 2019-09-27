Juvenile in custody after threat to South Florence High School posted on social media

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A juvenile is in custody after a threat to South Florence High School was posted on social media.
A juvenile girl is in custody following a threat to the school, according to Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The FBI received a tip and Chief Deputy Kirby was notified around 7 a.m. Friday.
Florence School District 1 Superintendent Dr. Richard O’Malley told News13 he was notified by Florence police there was a threat posted on social media.
“We are currently locating students and school personnel in the gym. Law enforcement is in charge,” Dr. O’Malley said.
