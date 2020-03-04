Kenney Boone has bond revoked in Darlington County, will be held in jail until next court appearance

William Kenney Boone seen in a February 4, 2020 booking photo from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Bond has been revoked for Kenney Boone and he will be held in jail until his next court appearance.

Boone appeared in a Darlington County courtroom Wednesday morning. News13 had a crew at his appearance.

A judge revoked bond for Boone and he will return to the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center, where he will be held until his next court appearance in about 15 days.

The prosecutor with the state attorney general’s office said Boone violated a no-contact order in his bond by going to a gym in Florence where his wife went.

Boone used a baseball bat to hit a cat and other items, said an incident report obtained by News13 in Feburary. Read more about what that report and arrest warrants said here.

Boone faces one charge of violation of probation in Darlington County, according to W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center booking records. On February 7, Boone was released from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center after bond was set at $25,000.

Boone faces one charge of ill treatment of animals in general, torture and one charge of domestic violence in the second degree in Florence County, according to Florence County Detention Center booking records. Bond on these charges was set at $10,000.

