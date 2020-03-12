Kenney Boone to spend 9 months in prison after probation revoked

YORK CO, SC (WBTW) – Former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone will spend nine months in prison, a judge decided on Thursday.

Boone’s probation was revoked because of a recent domestic violence incident and he was ordered to have inpatient treatment after his jail time, according to the state Attorney General’s Office.

A prosecutor with the Attorney General’s office said earlier this month Boone violated a no-contact order in his bond by going to a gym in Florence where his wife went.

Boone’s lawyer, Rose Mary Parham, said he was trying to exercise, as part of his required alcohol treatment program, and never actually talked to his wife.

“When he pulled up there — and she never saw him — and saw her, he left and he self-disclosed it to the probation office,” Parham said.

Greg Ammons, who’s the lawyer for Boone’s wife, read a statement from her, saying the conditions of Boone’s bond were too strict.

“It was never my intention for Kenney to be arrested and I was never afraid of Kenney harming me or the children,” said Ammons, reading her statement. “At this point, it seems as though my children and I are on bond and probation.”

The prosecution disagreed, saying Boone was well aware of what he could and couldn’t do.

Boone used a baseball bat to hit a cat and other items, according to an incident report obtained by News13 earlier this month. Read more about what that report and arrest warrants said here.

Boone also faces one charge of violation of probation in Darlington County, according to booking records. On Feb. 7, Boone was released from the detention center after bond was set at $25,000.

Boone faces one charge of ill treatment of animals in general, torture and one charge of domestic violence in the second degree in Florence County, according to Florence County Detention Center booking records. Bond on these charges was set at $10,000.

Boone was officially removed as Florence County Sheriff last month. That happened after he pleaded guilty to misconduct in office and embezzlement.