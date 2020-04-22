Kingstree man charged in Lake City shooting

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Kingstree man was charged in a shooting that happened on Rae Street in Lake City April 4.
Erick Raquim McCrea Jr., 22, of Kingstree, allegedly shot a victim with a handgun following a physical altercation, Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigators said.
The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
McCrea Jr. was arrested April 16 and is being held in the Florence County Detention Center. He’s charged with attempted murder and possessing a weapon during a violent crime.
