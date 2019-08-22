Kingstree police investigate robbery at Dollar General

KINGSTREE, SC (WBTW) – Kingstree police are investigating a robbery at a Dollar General store.

The robbery happened at the Dollar General located on Longstreet Street around 10:58 p.m. on August 20, according to a post on the Kingstree Police Department’s Facebook page. “Both the manager and clerk was assaulted with a weapon.”

The suspect is described by police as a black male, who is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall and about 150 to 180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KPD at 843-355-5435.

Chief Andre' T. Williams is currently seeking the identity of the person who robbed the Dollar General Store located on… Posted by Kingstree Police Department on Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Several other law enforcement departments across the News13 area have responded to Dollar General stores in recent months.

Darlington County deputies responded to an armed robbery at the Dollar General store located at 904 Lamar Highway on August 19. Deputies said a person entered the store, presented a weapon, and demanded cash. No one was injured and deputies are investigating.

Darlington County deputies also responded to a larceny at a Dollar General on Sunday. Lt. Kilgo told News13 it appears two men stole money out of an open register at the Dollar General on McIver Road. A store employee told News13 the incident happened around noon and the two men took $100.

No weapons were involved and no arrests have been made in this case.

Lt. Kilgo told News13 there isn’t evidence to suggest these incidents are connected, but the investigations are ongoing and they aren’t ruling anything out.

Lt. Kilgo also said the sheriff’s office has reached out to the corporate officials at Dollar General about their safety protocols and asked how the sheriff’s office can help.

“The Sheriff’s primary concern is the safety of the people of Darlington County. That includes those who work and patronize these stores,” Lt. Kilgo added.

News13 previously reached out to Dollar General corporate and received the following statement:

“At Dollar General, the safety of our customers and employees is a priority, and we employ a number of safety and security procedures to prevent, deter and, if necessary, respond to criminal activity in our stores. To protect the integrity of these measures, we do not comment on them specifically.“ MARY KATHRYN COLBERT, WITH DOLLAR GENERAL PUBLIC RELATIONS

News13 previously reported that Lamar police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a Dollar General store. Police said this incident happened on Sunday night at the Dollar General on Main Street. One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

On August 15, Florence County deputies responded to the Dollar General located at 101 S. Firetower Road for an armed robbery.

The Cheraw Police Department said a robbery occurred at the Dollar General at 522 Chesterfield Highway on August 2. Police asked for the public’s help in identifying a suspect and are offering a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.

In July, a man was arrested in connection to a stabbing at a Longs Dollar General. Elbert Janie Parriott, 52, was arrested in the case, according to a report from the Horry County Police Department. Officers responded to the 90 Cloverleaf Drive in Longs around 11:45 a.m. on July 1 for a stabbing, the report said. Witnesses reportedly told police Parriott stabbed and beat up the victim.

In June, News13 reported that Georgetown police responded to the Dollar General store located at 510 Church St. around 1:54 a.m. Tuesday for a possible burglary. According to a Facebook post from the Georgetown Police Department, officers noticed the front door “had been shattered” upon arriving. CCTV footage from the Dollar General store was reviewed, “at which time the male subject, wearing what was described by the witness was seen throwing a rock at the glass panel of the door,” the post also said. The man “was then seen jumping behind the counter and taking several items.”

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office responded to an armed robbery at a Dollar General store on June 3. The department said the incident happened at the store on 8003 N. Fraser St., near Choppee Road. Photos released to the public show three men entering the store and demanding money. One of the men, deputies said, pointed a long gun at a store clerk. Deputies said the men managed to get away with an undetermined amount of money pulled from a cash register. No injuries were reported.