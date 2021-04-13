Lake City man accused of three counts of attempted murder after 2020 shooting in Timmonsville

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A 21-year-old Lake City man is accused of three counts of attempted murder after he shot a victim in the back, according to arrest warrants.

Along with the three counts of assault/attempted murder, Kadeem McFadden is also accused of possessing a weapon during a violent crime, pointing and presenting a firearm at a person and weapons/unlawful carrying of a pistol.

On Nov. 6, 2020, McFadden and another person pointed a gun at two people at 120 East Main Street in Timmonsville, according to the warrants. Police said he shot one person in the back, and bullets also hit an occupied truck.