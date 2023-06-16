Kingstree, S.C. (WBTW) – A Lake City Man has been arrested in connection with a shooting incident that left one man dead Saturday night in Kingstree, according to officials.

Erick Raquim McCrea, 25, is charged with murder for fatally shooting one man with a handgun while at the LaNue Floyd Village Apartments on Wilson Bouie Blvd.

Kingstree Police Chief Kipp Coker said the suspect was arrested without incident by SLED at residence in Timmonsville Friday afternoon and more charges may follow.

The Kingstree Police Department is asking anyone with additional information about the shooting to contact Investigator Brandon McCants at 843-372-3062 or can share tips anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372 or online at 888crimesc.com.

