Lake City man charged with attempted murder in October shooting at mobile home park

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 30-year-old Florence County man has been charged with attempted murder in the shooting of another man at a mobile home park in October.

Authorities have also charged Frederick Markees Adams of Lake City with possession of a weapon during a violent crime in connection to the shooting that took place on Oct. 5 at a home in the 300 block of Wallace Street.

According to arrest warrants filed by Lake City police, Adams fired two shots from a handgun that hit another man in the chest. He remains in the Florence County Detention Center, where he has been held since Oct. 26, according to jail records.

Police said the victim was talking and responsive after the shooting and was taken to McLeod Hospital. Count on News13 for updates.