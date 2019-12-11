Lake City man charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor and other sex crimes

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – A Lake City man has been charged with sex crimes involving a minor under the age of 11, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Phillip Andrew Parrott Sr., 64, of Lake City has been charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11 and other sex crimes.

According to investigators, between June and December Parrott is “alleged to have engaged in sexual battery” with an underage victim.

Parrott is being held at the Florence County Detention Center. At a bond hearing on Wednesday, a Florence County Magistrate denied Parrott a bond.