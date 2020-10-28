Lake City man charged with murder in connection to December killing

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WBTW) — A man has been arrested by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a man’s death early this year, according to authorities.

Rhashad Maurice Jones, 32, of Mullins, was found dead in January inside of a car at the Greenwood Athletic Park after being shot, according to deputies.

Deputies charged 31-year-old Antonio Denon Brayboy, of Lake City, on Tuesday in connection with the killing. He is being charged with murder and the possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Brayboy shot and killed Jones on Dec. 28, 2019, while Jones was inside of the vehicle, according to deputies. Brayboy was taken into custody Tuesday in Horry County by the United States Marshals Carolina Regional Task Force.

He had not been given bond, as of Wednesday morning.

