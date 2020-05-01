Lake City man faces charges of domestic violence, threatening an officer

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – A Lake City man faces multiple charges after police say he threatened an officer while being arrested for domestic violence.

Joseph DeJevoid Jacobs, 20, faces charges of kidnapping, domestic violence in the first degree, and threatening a police officer after an incident on Thursday in front of the Lake City Police Department building.

According to the report, a victim told police Jacobs slapped her and threatened her several time. The victim said as she was leaving, Jacobs got into the vehicle and continued to argue. The victim asked her friend to drive them to the police station, and that’s where officers saw Jacobs grab her, push her and shove her back into the vehicle, the report said.

While securing Jacobs, the officer said Jacobs made a threat to them, saying he would assault the officer if he catches the officer out of uniform.

Jacobs is in the Florence County Detention Center without bond as of Friday afternoon.