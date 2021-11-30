Lake City man scratched elderly victims’ vehicles, extorted money after claiming they hit him, police say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) – Florence police are searching for a man they said scratched the side of vehicles, claimed drivers hit his car and then extorted them.

Cornelius Travis Jones, of Lake City, has warrants for three incident collision scams, according to police. One incident happened on Nov. 9 and another on Nov. 29. Both incidents happened on David H. McLeod Boulevard and Palmetto Street.

Police said Jones scratched the side of elderly victims’ cars when they parked and claimed they hit his vehicle.

He then would extort money from them. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Cantey at (843) 665-3191 or email jcantey@cityofflorence.com.