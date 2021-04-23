Lake City police arrest man accused of stealing about 20 catalytic converters

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City police arrested a man Wednesday after they said he stole approximately 20 catalytic converters.

Calvin Pete Myers, of Timmonsville, was arrested and charged with removal and theft of approximately 20 catalytic converters — nonferrous metal, unlawfully tampering with approximately 16 vehicles, and criminal conspiracy, according to police.

On Wednesday, officers with the Lake City Police Department noticed Myers lying under a vehicle inside of an automobile repair shop after dark, police said. Officers saw him actively removing a catalytic converter from a car.

Myers was also in possession of tools used to remove catalytic converters, police said. He is held in the Florence County Detention Center on a $41,500 bond, according to booking records.

Police said more charges are possible and the investigation is ongoing.