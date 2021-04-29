Lake City police arrest man accused of stomping on victim

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City police arrested a man Wednesday who allegedly knocked a man to the ground and stomped him, according to a police report.

Victavian Shondell-Monday Burgess, of Lake City, was arrested and charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature. He was released Thursday on a $5,000 bond, according to booking records.

Police were called to Lake City Hospital Sept. 18, 2020 for an assault that happened on Kogar Circle, according to the report. The victim told police Burgess knocked on his door. The victim thought it was his girlfriend so he opened the door.

When the victim opened the door, Burgess and another unidentified person allegedly knocked the victim to the ground and stomped on him, according to the report.

The victim drove himself to the hospital and had swelling on his face and head, police said.