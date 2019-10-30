Lake City police ask public for information after shooting

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – At least one person was found shot at a home in Lake City.

Police tell News13 they responded to a home on Parker Street Wednesday morning and found a gunshot victim. That victim had been shot in the leg. Police say the victim will recover.

Police in Lake City asked the Florence County Sheriff’s office Crime Scene Unit to process.

If anyone has information about the shooting, they’re asked to call Investigator Poston, or Chief Coker at the Lake City Police Department at 843-374-5411.

