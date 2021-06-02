Lake City police charge man after video catches him trying to steal catalytic converters, report says

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – Police have charged a man after officers say they caught him trying to steal catalytic converters in Lake City.

Ronald Lamont Myers, 40, of Florence, was observed by patrol officers within an enclosed area of a local automobile repair shop after dark with tools associated with the removal of catalytic converters, according to the report. When officers attempted to make contact with Myers, he fled on foot in an unknown direction, police said.

Myers was later identified using electronic video surveillance, according to Lake City police. The incident happened on April 21.



Arrest Warrants were obtained for the following offenses:

Sixteen counts metals/ injury to real property, fixtures, or improvements to obtain nonferrous metals, damage less than $5000.

One count of Petit Larceny less than $2000

Four counts of Criminal Conspiracy.

More charges may be forthcoming, police said. This investigation is ongoing.

Myers was booked at the Florence County Detention Center and released on a $54,128 bond.