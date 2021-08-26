Lake City police charge man with 3 counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) – Police in Lake City charged a man with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor stemming from incidents that happened a couple of years ago.

Darious Palmer, 22, whose address is listed as Columbia, has been charged with one count of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, 1st-degree, and two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, 3rd-degree, where the victim is younger than 16.

According to the incident report, the victim reported to police in June that Palmer had assaulted her multiple times during 2019.

Palmer remains in the Florence County Detention Center without bond.