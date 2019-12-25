LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – A deadly shooting happened Tuesday night in Lake City, according to police.
Lake City police spokesperson Amy Pringle confirms to News13 one person died in the shooting. She said other details are not available at this time.
This is a developing story. Count on News13 as we learn more.
- Lake City police: One person dead following Christmas Eve shooting
- LISTEN: Local officials welcome Santa on Christmas Eve
- Myrtle Beach woman dies 10 days after Conway crash
- Extreme Christmas nativity scenes restore Christmas tradition
- South Carolina man charged with homicide in 14-month-old son’s death