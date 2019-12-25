Lake City police: One person dead following Christmas Eve shooting

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – A deadly shooting happened Tuesday night in Lake City, according to police.

Lake City police spokesperson Amy Pringle confirms to News13 one person died in the shooting. She said other details are not available at this time.

This is a developing story. Count on News13 as we learn more.

