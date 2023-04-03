LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — Lake City police are looking for a suspect considered “armed and dangerous” in connection with a shooting that happened just after midnight Saturday, police said in a news release.

Police are looking for Travis D’Andre Romelus, 22, of Scranton, according to the release.

The shooting happened at about 12:15 a.m. on Palm Circle in Lake City, police said. The shooting left one person in critical condition, but updates on the victim’s status are not available at this time, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 843-598-4040.