Lake City woman charged in deadly shooting of man with whom she had a relationship, investigators say

LAKE CITY, SC (WBTW) – A Lake City woman has been charged in connection with the deadly shooting of a man with whom investigators say she had an intimate relationship.

Lakitha Marie Wiley, 41, was arrested and charged with manslaughter, first degree, on June 13 by investigators with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

According to investigators, the incident arose out of a verbal and physical altercation between Wiley and the man at a home on Rae Street. Wiley is alleged to have shot the victim, according to the report, and fled the scene afterward. The man was taken to an area hospital where he died a short time later, according to the sheriff’s office.

Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken has identified the victim as 27-year-old Jordan Stanford Spencer of Rae Street. An autopsy has been scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Wiley also was charged with possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Wiley is being held at the Florence County Detention Center pending a bond hearing.