LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 38-year-old Lake City woman has been charged with assault and battery after authorities said she hit someone in the head with a hammer.

Renata Quinnette Darby was arrested on Thursday.

She is accused of hitting someone on the head with a hammer on Jan. 25 in Olanta, according to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Darby has been released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $15,000 surety bond.