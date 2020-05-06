Lake View man arrested and charged in connection with Tuesday’s hostage situation

LAKE VIEW, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lake View man was arrested and charged Wednesday in connection with a hostage situation that took place on Joann Branch in Lake View Tuesday.

Jimmy Jones, 47, of Lake View, is charged with kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and pointing and presenting firearms at a person, according to Captain Cliff Arnette with the Dillon County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Jones held one adult and two children against their will inside a home. The situation ended with only minor injuries to the adult male victim.

LATEST HEADLINES: