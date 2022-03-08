DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Lake View man has been charged with the solicitation and sexual exploitation of minor, according to an announcement Tuesday from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Jimmy Ray Blue, Jr., 32, was arrested after Dillon County deputies received a complaint that a man was sending nude photos and videos to a 12-year-old child, according to the announcement. Blue is accused of offering the child money to meet him.

A search warrant on his social media accounts found multiple victims who were minors, according to the accounts.

His charges include two counts of criminal solicitation of a minor, two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, one count of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a minor and two counts of promoting the prostitution of a minor.

If convicted, he’d face decades in prison.