Large law enforcement presence at Darlington County business

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A large law enforcement presence was seen Thursday at a business on Lamar Highway in the Darlington area.

At least five law enforcement cars were at Advance America Cash Advance in the 300 block of Lamar Highway. Officers with both the Darlington Police Department and the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office were there, according to a News13 photographer on scene.

News13 reached out to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office and the Darlington Police Department before 3 p.m. for more information. The police department told us the sheriff’s office is handling the incident. We have not heard back from the sheriff’s office.

Count on News13 for updates.