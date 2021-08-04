Latta man arrested on burglary, kidnapping charges in Marlboro County

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — An hourlong manhunt Wednesday in some woods in Marlboro County ended with the arrest of a Dillon County man on multiple charges, according to Sheriff Charles Lemon’s office.

Keith Blackmon, 35, of Latta, was arrested after deputies were called to a burglary in progress involving a man with a knife who was trying to break into a home in the Red Hill area of Bennettsville, the release said. Before arriving, deputies were told that a suspect had already gotten into the home, assaulted a child and stole an item from the home before leaving and going into some woods behind the home.

Deputies secured the area when they arrived and a team of officers went into the woods looking for Blackmon, the release said. They found him after about an hour and arrested him without further incident.

Blackmon was charged with first-degree burglary, kidnapping, first-degree assault and battery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. At the time of his arrest, he was out of jail on bond for previous felony charges in Marlboro County and was not permitted to be in the county except for court proceedings, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

No other information was immediately available. Blackmon was taken to the Marlboro County Detention Center, where he will remain pending a bond hearing on Thursday. Count on News13 for updates.