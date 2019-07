LATTA, SC (WBTW) – The Latta Police Department has identified a person of interest after tires were stolen from a business, according to department.

According to Latta police, a man entered Morrell Tire Service around 10:35 a.m. Wednesday and “did carry away” four tires without paying. The man was reportedly driving a charcoal gray colored Chevrolet Malibu.

Photo: Latta Police Department

Photo: Latta Police Department

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Latta Police Department at 843-752-4718 or 843-841-3707.