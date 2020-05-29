Laurinburg police search for white Hyundai wanted in drive-by shooting

LAURINBURG, NC (WBTW) – A man was injured in a drive-by shooting while he was sitting under his carport, according to police.

Police say they are looking for a white Hyundai Sonata from which shots were fired at about 1:50 p.m. on Thursday at 325 Wilson Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot while sitting under his carport. Officers were informed that a white in color Hyundai Sonata with temporary plates drove by and began firing at him, according to the report. The man was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital and airlifted to a secondary location. No information has been provided on his condition.

Officers searched the area for the White Hyundai Sonata but did not find it.

About 30 minutes later, police received another call about shots fired from a white in color Hyundai Sonata near First Street. Officers searched the area but did not find victims or the white Hyundai Sonata.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Laurinburg Police Department at 910-276-3211.