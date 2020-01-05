Local departments honor fallen Florence airport officer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – In the wake of a Florence airport officer being killed Sunday, local departments are offering words of consolation and tribute.

For the Florence community, this is a tragedy that hits home.

“This morning our community has been again shocked by an act of violence directed at one of our local Law Enforcement officers,” FCSO wrote on their Facebook page. “We ask that the community please keep Jackson Winkeler’s family, friends, and coworkers in their prayers”

Winkeler was 26 years old and from Dillon, according to the Florence County Coroner’s Office. He was fatally shot Sunday morning during a traffic stop at the airport, according to SLED. A suspect has not yet been identified by law enforcement.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office said “we offer love, support and prayers at this trying time. Your brothers and sisters in Horry County are here for you, Florence.”

“Our prayers are with the Florence Regional Airport PD following the loss of one of their officers this morning who was killed in the line of duty,” North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue wrote on its page.

Among other departments across the region posting tributes, Florence County Emergency Management encouraged the area to be #FlorenceStrong.

“Be kind and help your neighbors,” its post read. “We need to work together so we can get through this together. Be safe and be kind.”

