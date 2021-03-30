Loris police: Teen arrested after chase, had drugs, guns, cash in vehicle

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Loris police found guns, more than 47 grams of heroin and more than $6,000 in cash during a traffic stop Monday.

Officers pursued a vehicle into Cedar Brach after police attempted to pull it over for speeding, according to a social media post from the Loris Police Department.

Jaylon Hemingway, 18, was taken into custody, and a search of the vehicle found 47.6 grams of heroin, two guns and $6,203 in cash, according to police.

Hemingway had not been charged and remained in jail, as of Tuesday afternoon.