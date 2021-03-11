Lumberton man found dead in cell at Robeson County Detention Center

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — An inmate was found dead in a cell on Wednesday at the Robeson County Detention Center, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Stephen K. Hunt, 28, of Lumberton, was found dead in a single-person cell. He’d been at the center since March 4 and was scheduled to be transferred to the North Carolina Department of Prisons, according to the announcement.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigations is investigating, which the sheriff’s office said is a stand procedure for in-custody deaths.

The North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office in Raleigh will perform an autopsy.

The sheriff’s office did not clarify what Hunt had been arrested for.

Count on News13 for updates.