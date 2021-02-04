Lumberton police make arrest in 2015 attempted murder

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) — Lumberton police made an arrest Thursday in a 2015 attempted murder, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Terrell Brennon Mitchell, 32, of Lumberton, was arrested for the attempted murder of a woman in the parking lot of the Biggs Park Mall complex in December 2015, according to police.

The victim was in her car and was struck by gunfire twice. She then crashed her car into the entrance of Belk’s, police said. She was able to go inside and get help.

Mitchell was charged with first-degree attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and discharging a weapon into occupied property.