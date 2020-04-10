Man accused in 2017 deadly shooting in Hartsville released from jail on bond

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of murder in a 2017 deadly shooting in Hartsville was released from jail on bond Thursday.

According to online booking records, Rodney Ervin Cotton Jr. was released on $205,000 bond at 3:49 p.m. Thursday after spending 932 days in jail.

Cotton Jr. was arrested in 2017 and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, stolen gun, possession of a weapon by a violent felon, accessory before the fact to a felony, criminal conspiracy and armed robbery.

The shooting happened on Bell Ave. in September 2017 and the victim died four days later.

