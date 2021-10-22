Man accused of assaulting 2 Florence police officers

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of assaulting two Florence police officers, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Marquis Suitt, 34, of Darlington, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, three counts of third-degree assault, three counts of threatening a public official, and two counts of assault on a police officer.

Police were called to McLeod Hospital at about 10:53 p.m. Wednesday for reports of an intoxicated person, Brandt said. Suitt was allegedly found being detained by security as he was yelling profanity and threatening the security officers, Brandt said.

Suitt allegedly attempted to kick the window of the police vehicle, kicked an officer in the chest and spit on another one, Brandt said. He’s accused of continuing to threaten the officers on scene.

Suitt was taken to the Florence County Detention Center on an $11,000 surety bond, Brandt said.