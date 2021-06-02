Man accused of beating woman to death in Florence County home

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of beating a woman to death in a Florence County home, according to Major Mike Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Derrick Lamont Brunson, 46, of Florence, was arrested Wednesday and charged with murder. He’s held in the Florence County Detention Center without bond, according to booking records.

Brunson is accused of beating the woman over a period of time in a Pine Court Circle home, which resulted in internal bleeding and her eventual death on May 21, Nunn said.

The victim was identified as Katlyn Schippnick, Nunn said. No other information was immediately available.