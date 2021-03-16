Man accused of kicking 2 police officers in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Tuesday morning for allegedly kicking two police officers in Florence, according to Capt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department.

Kevin Kirlew, 40, of Herndon, Virginia, was charged with two counts of assaulting, beating, or wounding a police servicing process or while resisting arrest, threatening the life of a person or family of public official, trespassing, and public disorderly conduct.

Florence police responded to East Pine Street after Kirlew refused to leave a property. He was asked to leave by housing authority staff members and police officers after they said he had no reason to be on the property, according to Brandt.

Kirlew refused to leave and began using profanity, Brandt said. After officers informed him he was under arrest for trespassing, he allegedly kicked two of the officers and got in a fighting stance while swinging his fists at an officer.

Only minor injuries were reported in the incident, according to police. He continued threatening officers after being taken into custody, Brandt said.

Kirlew is held in the Florence County Detention Center without bond as of Tuesday afternoon, according to booking records.