Man accused of kidnapping 12-year-old girl in Florence County arrested in Marion County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of kidnapping a 12-year-old girl in Florence County was arrested in Marion County, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Randilee Truax, 46, of Florence, allegedly picked up the 12-year-old girl in his car Friday in the area of Freedom Blvd. Witnesses saw it and called 911, according to deputies.

Deputies said they notified law enforcement in neighboring areas to lookout for the car. Truax was later stopped in Marion County by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office with the victim still in his car. The victim was unharmed.

Truax was taken into custody and charged with kidnapping. Truax was taken to the Florence County Detention Center and was denied bond.

