Man accused of killing Florence woman faces a jury

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – The trial for a man accused of killing a 24-year-old woman in Florence is going to a jury Saturday.

This info comes from 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.

Royal Daniel Williams, of Bennettsville, is facing murder charges in connection to the deadly shooting of Sherilyn Jear Joseph that happened in January 2016 inside her apartment on Century Drive. According to the sheriff’s office, she had just returned home from work.

Williams’ trial was expected to begin earlier this year, but a judge granted a continuance.

Williams was already jailed in a state corrections facility in another county after being sentence on unrelated charges when he was arrested.

