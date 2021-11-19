Family of Marion County woman allegedly killed by husband upset suspect given bond

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — The family of a woman deputies say was killed by her estranged husband say they’re taking things day by day.

Last week, Judge William Seals in Marion County granted Corey Rowell an $85,000 bond on several charges, including murder. He’s charged with murder in the May death of his wife, Lasha Bellamy Rowell.

“When I heard that Corey was granted bond it was honestly like getting the news that my sister was taken away from me all over again,” Antazhia Richardson said. “My body felt numb. I was hurt and upset.”

Richardson said it’s been a hard several months without the person she spoke to first every morning and last every night.

“It’s really day by day process,” Richardson said. “Some days her immediate family will have a great day, but other family members are having not such a great day.”

An attorney representing Rowell said it’s his understanding Rowell is able to be released from jail, if he can post bail. As of Friday, he was still in jail in Marion County.

12th circuit solicitor Ed Clements said his office is doing all it can to take his case to trial as soon as February.

Rowell is accused of killing Lasha on May 13. Her body was found on Tylaura Road near Mullins. She had two daughters.

“I just really want other mothers and other people who are going through domestic violence, I just want them to know that they’re worth so much more than that they don’t have to put up with that,” another younger sister of Lasha, Azariah Richardson said.

Antazhia hopes to spread that message with a non-profit she’s developing in her sister’s name.

“If I could save someone else from what my sister went through, that’s justice for me,” Richardson said.

Count on News13 for updates on this case.