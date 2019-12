FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Florence Police have arrested a man after he allegedly pointed a pistol at several people at the Waffle House at 551 Pamplico Highway, according to a press release.

According to the Florence Police Department, Travis Wayne Turberville was in the parking lot of the Waffle House Sunday night and pointed a pistol at several people exiting the restaurant.

Turberville is charged with 11 counts of pointing and presenting a firearm. He is currently out of jail on a $27,500 bond.