Man accused of shooting from vehicle in Hartsville

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was arrested Wednesday after allegedly pointing a gun out of a car window and firing multiple shots, according to an incident report from the Hartsville Police Department.

Corey Ernesto Poland-Pritchett, 21, of Bishopville, was charged with attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and malicious injury to personal property, according to online booking records.

Police were called at about noon to the area of South 4th Street and College Avenue for reports of shots fired. A woman said she was turning right from College Avenue when someone going by in a burgundy sedan pointed a gun out the window and shot in her direction, according to the incident report.

The window of the car was only rolled down enough for the person to point the gun out, according to police. An unoccupied car was hit by the gunfire.

When police found the vehicle in question, they found open beer containers, marijuana, a handgun with an extended magazine and shell casings that got stuck on the windshield wipers, according to the report.

Poland-Pritchett was denied bond, according to online booking records.