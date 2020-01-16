Man arrested, accused of kidnapping 2-year-old child

FLORENCE, SC AREA (WBTW) – A man has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping a 2-year-old child in Florence County.

Anthony Vincent Moore, 29, of Florence, has been charged with kidnapping, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators allege that Moore left with a 2-year-old child from a home in the 1800 block of West Lucas Street on January 15 “while law enforcement was present and attempting to enact a safety plan for the welfare of the child.”

Anthony Vincent Moore (courtesy: Florence County Detention Center)

After a short search of the area, Moore was found with the child, according to the FCSO. The child, who isn’t related to Moore, wasn’t injured and has been taken into protective custody.

Moore remains at the Florence County Detention Center as of 1:20 p.m. Thursday pending a $5,000 surety bond.

