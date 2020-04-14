Police: Man arrested after firing shots into apartments in Marion Co.

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — A Dillon man was arrested after police say he fired multiple shots into 3 occupied apartments on Rosewood Dr. in Marion Saturday.

Johnny Lee McCollough, 30, of Dillon, was arrested by police who were in the area at the time of the incident after a short pursuit on foot, Marion Police Department Police of Chief, Tony Flowers said.

One other man was involved in the incident but has not been identified.

McCollough is charged with three counts of pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, three counts of discharging a firearm into a dwelling, discharging a firearm within city limits, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, unlawful carrying of a firearm, and violation of curfew in emergency area.

No one in any of the apartments was injured, police said. McCollough was taken to the Marion County Jail.

