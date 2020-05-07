Man arrested after home invasion, shooting in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested after police said he broke into a home, held two victims at gunpoint, and then shot one of them.

The incident happened Sunday in the 700 block of Brand Street around 11:12 p.m., police said. Kendrick Anthony Johnson allegedly kicked in the door of the home, held the two victims at gunpoint and prevented them from leaving or calling for help.

Johnson then shot one of the victims and fled the scene, police said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said Johnson turned himself in around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and was transported to the Florence County Detention Center.

Johnson is facing charges of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, kidnapping, burglary in the first degree and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

No other information is available at this time.

