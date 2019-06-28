Man arrested after shooting at Florence car dealership

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A man has been charged and released on bond after a shooting at a Florence car dealership.

Decarlos Lacharles Green, 29, of East Jackson Street in Lamar, was arrested by Florence County Sheriff’s Office investigators, a press release from the FCSO said. Green is charged with one count of unlawful carrying of a pistol. Green was released from the Florence County Detention Center on a $1,500 personal recognizance bond.

Deputies with the FCSO responded to the shooting at the Efird Chrysler-Dodge dealership, located at 1711 W. Lucas Street in Florence, around 8:30 a.m. on June 24.

“When deputies arrived, the person shot was receiving first aid and was later transported to an area hospital for medical treatment,” said the release. “At this time the injuries to this person are not believed to be life-threatening.”

Investigators believe the shooting “originated from a domestic incident and culminated in the workplace.”

News13 previously reported that, according to FCSO Chief Deputy Glen Kirby, the victim had surgery on Monday and is recovering at an area hospital.

The Florence Police Department also responded to the incident.

An investigation is ongoing.